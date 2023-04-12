News you can trust since 1882
Children start fire at Scarborough's Quarry Mount Park in fresh arson incident

Firefighters were called to a park in Scarborough after children deliberately started a fire.

By George Buksmann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Quarry Mount Park after a group of children set fire to a wooden pallet at 4.04pm on Tuesday April 11.

It is not the first time the park has seen anti-social behaviour, after youths set fire to a bin at the park in February.

Officers found the smouldering wooden pallet and extinguished it using one hose reel jet.

Children started the fire at Quarry Mount Park. (Photo: Google Maps)Children started the fire at Quarry Mount Park. (Photo: Google Maps)
