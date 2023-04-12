Children start fire at Scarborough's Quarry Mount Park in fresh arson incident
Firefighters were called to a park in Scarborough after children deliberately started a fire.
By George Buksmann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Quarry Mount Park after a group of children set fire to a wooden pallet at 4.04pm on Tuesday April 11.
It is not the first time the park has seen anti-social behaviour, after youths set fire to a bin at the park in February.
Officers found the smouldering wooden pallet and extinguished it using one hose reel jet.