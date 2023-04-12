Children start fire at Scarborough's Quarry Mount Park in fresh arson incident

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Quarry Mount Park after a group of children set fire to a wooden pallet at 4.04pm on Tuesday April 11.

It is not the first time the park has seen anti-social behaviour, after youths set fire to a bin at the park in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found the smouldering wooden pallet and extinguished it using one hose reel jet.