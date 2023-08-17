East Riding of Yorkshire Council has served a closure order on a flat in Postill Square.

The closure order, which was granted by Beverley magistrates, means no one can enter the council-owned property in Postill Square, Bridlington, for three months.

The council now intends to seek possession of the property, which will be decided by the County Court.

Anyone who enters or stays on the premises without reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both. Postill Square residents, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable, have complained about serious anti-social behaviour linked to the flat since a new tenant arrived in March.

Magistrates heard there had been reports of drug misuse and other drug-related activity, as well as threats of violence, foul and abusive language and significant noise, all of which had a major impact on people living nearby.

Despite numerous interventions by the police and the council, the anti-social behaviour continued to get worse.

On Tuesday (August 15), members of the council’s housing and anti-social behaviour teams went to the flat with officers from Humberside Police to serve the notice.

Residents in Postill Square welcomed the closure order, with one saying the relief was “indescribable”.

The delighted neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said the “living nightmare” of the past few months had made them unwell and caused friends and relatives to visit less because they felt intimidated.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and public protection, said: “We have made numerous attempts to engage with the tenant, who showed no interest in listening to us or the police and did not seem to care about the distress this behaviour was causing those around him.

“This closure order shows we are serious about tackling anti-social behaviour and protecting our residents. I encourage anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour to report it to us.

“I hope people in Postill Square can now live in peace once more.”