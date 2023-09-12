'Dismayed and disgusted': Friends of Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens speak out after vandalism to historic shelter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Grade II listed Victorian shelter, which was designed by Frank Tugwell in 1897, was restored as part of the £7m South Cliff Gardens renovation project which was completed in April this year.
North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “It’s always disappointing to see this kind of behaviour in our area considering how hard we work at keeping our public spaces clean and tidy.
“The shelter in question was in the process of being prepped ready for repainting due to fire damage that occurred two weeks prior to the graffiti attack.
“We can confirm both incidents have been reported to North Yorkshire Police and the bulk of the graffiti has been removed ready for our contractors to paint the shelter for the public to enjoy.
“The vast majority of people are thoughtful and help us look after our assets.
"Acts like this cost the public money, which could be spent improving services rather than repairing damage.”
Speaking on behalf of the Friends of South Cliff Gardens, Adrian Perry said he was "dismayed and disgusted" at the incident.
He said: "We still think that most people wish the gardens to be well presented despite this action by a minority."We cannot let them win, so the only way forward is to make good the damage and hope that with the watchful eyes of the public and the police such events become a thing of the past.”