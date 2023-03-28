Major £7m restoration of Scarborough's historic South Cliff Gardens complete after two years

Friends of South Cliff Gardens Adrian Perry, South Cliff Garden Community Engagement Officer Gemma Alexander and Head Gardener Chris Harper.

The renovations began in April 2021 after the Victorian gardens received £4.5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and £2m from Scarborough Borough Council.

The remainder of the £7.1m was raised by the South Cliff community.

The restoration project was jointly funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The restoration, carried out over a period of 23 months, has triumphed in the preservation of the gardens’ unique heritage and improved them in a way that will reconnect them with today’s residents and visitors, in the same way the original gardens did more than one hundred years ago.

Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Community Engagement Officer, said: “It’s been a long time coming with the lockdowns and the delays that they caused, but it’s been worth the wait.

“The finished product is absolutely gorgeous and the contractors have done an amazing job and our gardening team are now taking over and doing an incredible job.

“It’s going to be such an amazing destination for people to discover this summer and I can’t wait for them to come.”

The extensive renovations include a fully accessible path on the Victorian Cliff running through the gardens, which has been affectionately named ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ because it's a yellow pathway through.

They also include a new play area, restoration of the Italian Gardens, a new community hub named Beeforth’s Hi ve, general refurbishment to signs, railings and footpaths, planting, biodiversity enhancements and work to open up historical views and repairs and renovations to 14 of the historic shelters.

The grade two listed clock tower situated on Esplanade Crescent, at the top of the gardens, has also been repaired and restored.

As part of the renovations, the historic ‘secret’ tunnel underneath the Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift has been reopened, connecting both sides of the gardens again.

Gemma added: “I’ve been attached to this project for four years now and it's thanks to this community that this project even exists. Their fundraising efforts, support and commitment throughout is what has made this possible.

“It’s really really important that we celebrate the people who live here and it’s their space as well and it’s as much for them and a beautiful jewel for them to enjoy.

“That’s the most beautiful thing about this, is that every generation that discovers and explores it has almost the same experience; picnics and strolling, enjoying the wildlife and the views.”

The restoration works have been carried out by Hull-based civil engineering company, PBS Construction Ltd.

Adrian Perry, of Friends of South Cliff Gardens Group, said: “When we were going through all the process of having the gardens done, it was a bit like agony as the paths were closed and access to the gardens was difficult but now of course we have the gardens back and people are enjoying them.

“A lot more people are walking about as they’ve heard about the renovation.

“Children are using the new play area, which was something that was questionable as we were unsure as to whether South Cliff needed a play area, but they do as it’s being well used.”

“Thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund, so much is being done to the garden to such a high standard meaning it’s much easier for the gardening team to maintain and keep it to that high standard.