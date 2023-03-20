Driver accused of killing friend, 21, in Yorkshire crash near Rosedale Abbey is on the run ahead of trial

Shane Finn, 21, was travelling in an Audi A3 when it crashed on Knott Road near Rosedale Abbey in May 2020. The father-of-one from Middlesbrough was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Ewan Aaron Lennant Corbett, 24, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance in relation to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Monday York Crown Court heard that Corbett, also from Middlesbrough, is currently ‘outside of police jurisdiction’ and an application for a warrant for his arrest has been made to Leeds Magistrates Court. Social media posts suggest Corbett has been living in Thailand.

Shane Finn was 21 when he died in the crash in 2020

The hearing, attended by both the prosecution barrister and Corbett’s defence counsel, was told that Corbett also faces a further allegation of dangerous driving in relation to an incident in November 2021, after Mr Finn’s death. He was caught on CCTV and identified by two police officers, but answered ‘no comment’ in his interviews and indicated a plea of not guilty to Teesside Magistrates Court.