East RIding of Yorkshire Council serves three closure orders on properties in Bridlington

The closure orders, which were granted by Beverley magistrates on Wednesday, September 27, mean that no one can enter the properties for three months, giving the landlord time to obtain possession of the property.

Anyone who enters or stays on the premises without reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both.

The properties are located in Rhodena Avenue, Turmer Avenue and Market Place in Bridlington.

Beverley Magistrates' Court

Two of the properties involved are owned by the council, and one by a private landlord. The council now intends to seek possession of the properties which it owns.

On Wednesday, September 27, members of the council’s anti-social behaviour team went to the properties with officers from Humberside Police to serve the orders.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, communities and public protection, said: “These closure orders show how seriously we take anti-social behaviour and drug dealing from properties in the East Riding.

"We are working closely with Humberside Police to tackle organised crime, and will continue our zero tolerance approach to the dealing of drugs in properties we own.

“I hope these closure orders will reassure other residents of Bridlington that we will always work with the police to take the necessary action and send a strong message to others that they may lose their house if they get involved in dealing drugs in the town.

“I encourage anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour to report it to us.”