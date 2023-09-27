Bridlington's young people are encouraged to find their voice and make the town 'free from poverty, violence and discrimination'
The gathering will provide an opportunity for the young people of Bridlington to inform leading policy makers on key issues that will help them to make their community feel fairer and safer.
Young people in the area will have the chance to come up with solutions to issues, rather than looking at the symptoms and causes.
A spokesperson said: “The Hope Hacks have been designed by the Hope Collective, an organisation formed to support the campaign for Damilola Taylor, a 10-year-old boy who wrote of his hope to change the world, shortly before his untimely death in 2000.
"The Hope Collective aim to establish real change that enables the UK’s most vulnerable communities to be free from poverty, violence and discrimination.
"They do this by working with young people to create long-term change, amplifying their voices and focusing on their hopes for the future.
“We’re encouraging schools, colleges and youth groups to bring up to 15 young people (aged between 15-25) to this event.
"We’re keen to hear from a diverse range of young people and in return can offer goodie bags, lunch, entertainment and the chance to make a positive difference.
"Our previous event in Hull received positive feedback from the young people attending. We hope the East Riding event will continue that theme.”
Go to [email protected] for a group booking form.
Individuals aged 18-25 who wish to attend independently can visit tinyurl.com/3rwj7kmm for a free ticket.