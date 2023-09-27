The Humber Violence Prevention Partnership (VPP) is hosting a ‘Hope Hack’ event at Bridlington Spa on Monday, November 13.

The gathering will provide an opportunity for the young people of Bridlington to inform leading policy makers on key issues that will help them to make their community feel fairer and safer.

Young people in the area will have the chance to come up with solutions to issues, rather than looking at the symptoms and causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The Hope Hacks have been designed by the Hope Collective, an organisation formed to support the campaign for Damilola Taylor, a 10-year-old boy who wrote of his hope to change the world, shortly before his untimely death in 2000.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Hope Collective aim to establish real change that enables the UK’s most vulnerable communities to be free from poverty, violence and discrimination.

"They do this by working with young people to create long-term change, amplifying their voices and focusing on their hopes for the future.

“We’re encouraging schools, colleges and youth groups to bring up to 15 young people (aged between 15-25) to this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re keen to hear from a diverse range of young people and in return can offer goodie bags, lunch, entertainment and the chance to make a positive difference.

"Our previous event in Hull received positive feedback from the young people attending. We hope the East Riding event will continue that theme.”

Go to [email protected] for a group booking form.