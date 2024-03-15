Officers have arrested five people in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough - Image: North Yorkshire Police

The project, 'Clear, Hold, Build' , was officially launched in Scarborough yesterday (March 14).

It is part of a Home Office strategy in the area to reclaim and rebuild the neighbourhood and improve the quality of life for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Clear stage, North Yorkshire Police executed three simultaneous drugs warrants on the Barrowcliff estate as part of a 'Day of Action' on Wednesday, March 6.

During the raids on Wednesday, March 6 - Image: North Yorkshire Police

Two houses on Colescliffe Road were searched. At one of the addresses, an 18-year-old local man was issued with a cannabis warning.

At the other, a 39-year old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drugs and handling stolen goods.

A 41-year-old man, from the Leeds area, was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further three arrests were made at an address on Oxcliff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, and a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Scarborough, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possessing criminal property.

All five people arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “Police will continue to use all available powers and tactics to disrupt and impede the ability of criminals to operate.”