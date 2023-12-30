News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Glaisdale 4x4 tragedy: Tributes paid to men who died in tragic River Esk incident

Friends and family have paid tribute to three men who died in a tragic incident in the River Esk near Glaisdale on Thursday (December 28).
By Louise French
Published 30th Dec 2023, 08:40 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 08:49 GMT
Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incidentLeslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident
Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident

They have been identified as Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York.

Read More
Police confirm three men have died after vehicle pulled from River Esk at Glaisd...

Scott, 28, was "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. Always helping others, 4x4, green-laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early.

"He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Leslie, 70, was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Patrick, 59, "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues."

North Yorkshire Police has asked that people respect the families' privacy at this extremely difficult time, and allow them time to grieve.