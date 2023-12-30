Glaisdale 4x4 tragedy: Tributes paid to men who died in tragic River Esk incident

Friends and family have paid tribute to three men who died in a tragic incident in the River Esk near Glaisdale on Thursday (December 28).

Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident

Scott, 28, was "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. Always helping others, 4x4, green-laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends.

"He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early.

"He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Leslie, 70, was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Patrick, 59, "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues."