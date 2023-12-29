Glaisdale 4x4 tragedy: Whitby MP sends condolences to families of the victims
The victims, who were part of a convoy of off-roaders, were attempting to cross a ford at the bottom of Rake Lane, Glaisdale, when they got into difficulties shortly before midday.
A number of emergency services were called to the scene including police, fire, air ambulance, HM Coastguard and Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team who searched the river banks in the hope that the men had been able to escape the vehicle.
Sadly, their bodies were recovered, still in the vehicle around three hours after the search commenced.
MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Sir Robert Goodwill said: "This is so sad to have happened over the Christmas period.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of those who were lost in such a tragic way."
Mr Goodwill has called for better warning signs advising motorists of the potential dangers.
He added: "I know locals who are aware of the dangers when the river is in flood have previously been concerned that a tragedy of this kind could happen."
North Yorkshire Councillor for Esk Valley and the Coast Clive Pearson said: “My condolences go to the families and to the emergency services who worked in very challenging circumstances yesterday.”
Coun Pearson, said he would be speaking to North Yorkshire Highways about ways to prevent future incidents, he said: “We need to make sure that the signage is correct and do everything possible to stop these sorts of things happening.
“I don’t think that they should block the road, it is a green lane, but it’s not the first vehicle to be washed away here.”
Coun Pearson said he had been in discussion with another member of Glaisdale Parish Council regarding possible preventative measures: “We’re looking to see whether there is a system than when the water level is dangerously high would cause lights to flash on either side.
“I’m happy to use part of my locality budget to help do this, but for now, our thoughts should go to the families of those who lost their lives and to ensuring this never happens again.”