Heavy goods vehicle fails to stop after part of load hits van's windscreen on A64 near Flaxton

Part of a load being carried by a heavy goods vehicle hit the windscreen of a van on the A64 near Flaxton – with the HGV failing to stop at the scene.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the incident on the A64 at around 10am on Wednesday June 28.

"It involved a heavy goods vehicle travelling eastbound towards Malton,” said the police.

“The HGV lost some of its load which then hit the windscreen of a van travelling in the other direction.

Part of a load being carried by a heavy goods vehicle hit the windscreen of a van on the A64 near Flaxton.Part of a load being carried by a heavy goods vehicle hit the windscreen of a van on the A64 near Flaxton.
“The HGV is described as a large wagon with a flat-bed trailer.

"It didn’t stop at the scene of the incident.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.

"We're now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.”

In particular, officers are appealing to any heavy goods vehicle drivers who were travelling eastbound along the A64 near Flaxton at the time of the incident, or who may have arrived at their destination with some of their load missing, to come forward.

If you can help, email [email protected] or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 734 Johnathan Dyson.

Please quote our reference number 12230119366 when passing information.