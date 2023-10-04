News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Highway to Hell: Scarborough police seize motorbike being ridden without tax, insurance and MOT

North Yorkshire Police has released a humourous Facebook post after a motorbike was seized in Scarborough on Tuesday evening (October 3), but behind it lies a serious message.
By Louise French
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Highway to Hell: Scarborough police seize motorbike being ridden without tax, insurance and MOTHighway to Hell: Scarborough police seize motorbike being ridden without tax, insurance and MOT
Highway to Hell: Scarborough police seize motorbike being ridden without tax, insurance and MOT

Police in Scarborough have become well-known for their ability to use the song titles of acts performing at the Open Air Theatre to convey a more serious message.

Now the summer season is over, they have looked further afield for the song titles used.

Read More
£1500 worth of alcohol stolen from Morrisons in Malton prompts police search for...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post, reproduced in full below, features hits from AC/DC, Saxon,The Shangri-las to name and many more:

Most Popular

“On the Highway To Hell, also known as St Thomas Street, in Scarborough, riding his Wheels Of Steel, this unfortunate Midnight Rider had his bike seized last night (October 3)

“Having already met officers previously, where he was advised to arrange an MOT for his Screaming Night Hog, it appeared that this rider was Born To Lose as he had failed to heed the warnings.

“The Leader Of The Pack, or in this instance, PC 1142 had to call in the Motorcycle Man due to the lack of insurance showing on his steel horse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was reported for no insurance, no MOT, no tax and licence offences.”

They went on to say that if you do receive advice from officers to make your vehicle legal, please take their advice, sometimes a warning is better than an outcome such as this.