Highway to Hell: Scarborough police seize motorbike being ridden without tax, insurance and MOT

Police in Scarborough have become well-known for their ability to use the song titles of acts performing at the Open Air Theatre to convey a more serious message.

Now the summer season is over, they have looked further afield for the song titles used.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post, reproduced in full below, features hits from AC/DC, Saxon,The Shangri-las to name and many more:

“On the Highway To Hell, also known as St Thomas Street, in Scarborough, riding his Wheels Of Steel, this unfortunate Midnight Rider had his bike seized last night (October 3)

“Having already met officers previously, where he was advised to arrange an MOT for his Screaming Night Hog, it appeared that this rider was Born To Lose as he had failed to heed the warnings.

“The Leader Of The Pack, or in this instance, PC 1142 had to call in the Motorcycle Man due to the lack of insurance showing on his steel horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was reported for no insurance, no MOT, no tax and licence offences.”