Police said: “We are appealing for residents to come forward who may have heard screaming between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday (5 April 2023).

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anybody who lives near Fountayne Road, Rowedale Close, Violet Grove, Hungate Lane, Vicarage Close, Stonegate, Bowling Green Lane and Priest Close.

“The incident is reported to have occurred in an alleyway in the village between the above times.

Hunmanby Market Cross

“To reassure residents, this incident is isolated in nature and there is no identified risk to the wider community.

“The victim is receiving specialist support and the suspect has been arrested. Following questioning, he was released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“If you can help the investigation, please email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rob Wilcockson.