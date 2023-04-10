News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
28 minutes ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
28 minutes ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
1 hour ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
1 hour ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Hunmanby incident: Police appeal for anyone who heard 'screaming' after sexual assault in Yorkshire coast village

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who heard ‘screaming’ in the coastal village of Hunmanby, near Filey, to come forward after a sexual assault was reported.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 07:21 BST

Police said: “We are appealing for residents to come forward who may have heard screaming between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday (5 April 2023).

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anybody who lives near Fountayne Road, Rowedale Close, Violet Grove, Hungate Lane, Vicarage Close, Stonegate, Bowling Green Lane and Priest Close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident is reported to have occurred in an alleyway in the village between the above times.

Hunmanby Market CrossHunmanby Market Cross
Hunmanby Market Cross
Most Popular

“To reassure residents, this incident is isolated in nature and there is no identified risk to the wider community.

“The victim is receiving specialist support and the suspect has been arrested. Following questioning, he was released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you can help the investigation, please email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rob Wilcockson.

“Please quote reference number 12230060804.”