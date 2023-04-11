News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Eight photos from the scene of evacuation in Bridlington after 'controlled chemicals' incident

Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Bridlington after police issued a ‘controlled chemicals’ warning.

By George Buksmann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

These photos show the multi-agency operation and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Oxford Street, including Humberside Police and the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal.

Officers carried out the pre-planned operation this morning. You can read more about this incident here.

A heavy police presence at the scene.

1. Bridlington Evacuation

A heavy police presence at the scene. Photo: Claudia Bowes

A police cordon is put in place.

2. Bridlington Evacuation

A police cordon is put in place. Photo: Claudia Bowes

The entrance to Oxford Street has been cordoned off by police.

3. Bridlington Evacuation

The entrance to Oxford Street has been cordoned off by police. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Many police vehicles are pictured at the scene.

4. Bridlington Evacuation

Many police vehicles are pictured at the scene. Photo: Claudia Bowes

