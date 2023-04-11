IN PICTURES: Eight photos from the scene of evacuation in Bridlington after 'controlled chemicals' incident
Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Bridlington after police issued a ‘controlled chemicals’ warning.
By George Buksmann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
These photos show the multi-agency operation and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Oxford Street, including Humberside Police and the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal.
Officers carried out the pre-planned operation this morning. You can read more about this incident here.
Page 1 of 2