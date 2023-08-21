News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Man, 26, denies killing advanced motorcyclist by careless driving on Yorkshire country road

A 26-year-old man has denied killing an advanced motorcyclist by careless driving on a Yorkshire road.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:42 BST

Oliver Stephen Varey appeared at York Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention.

Varey, of Mallard Drive, Malton, is accused of being the driver of a Suzuki Swift which fatally struck Richard Thomson, 69, as the biker rode his Kawasaki motorcycle along Malton Road, between Marton and Great Edstone, on August 28, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Thomson, who was enjoying a Bank Holiday ride, lived in Southend and was a long-term member of the Essex Advanced Motorcyclists Group.

No further details were given of the collision and Varey will return to the court for a four-day trial in early 2024.

Friends of Mr Thomson, who was nicknamed Mongoose, took part in a procession of motorcycles at his funeral. Twenty selected bikes escorted the hearse to his home before more joined the cortege to the wake at a golf club.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us