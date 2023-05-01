News you can trust since 1882
Man arrested and 'dangerous weapons' confiscated as police crack down on Scarborough bike thefts and shed burglaries

A fifth man has been arrested as North Yorkshire Police crack down on a series of bicycle thefts and shed burglaries in Scarborough.

By Matt Reeder
Published 1st May 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read

Officers attended an address in Barrowcliff where the individual was arrested and a number of ‘dangerous weapons’ were confiscated.

A police statement reads: “Did you see an increase in Police yesterday morning (Fri 28th April 23) in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough?

A man has been arrested and weapons confiscated during a raid in Scarborough.A man has been arrested and weapons confiscated during a raid in Scarborough.
“As part of an ongoing investigation into a spate of bicycle thefts and shed burglaries in the Scarborough area, one man was arrested during the execution of a warrant at an address in the town."

A/PS Harvey Ross from the Community Impact Team said: “Today's arrest brings the total number of arrests to five so far during this investigation. We have also been able to take a number of dangerous weapons off the streets of Scarborough.

“Burglaries are incredibly intrusive and not only have a financial effect on victims, but emotionally too. There is also a long term detrimental effect on a residents feeling of safety within their own home.

“We have already recovered a number of bicycles and returned them to their rightful owners. We will continue our relentless efforts to bring the offenders to justice.

“We want our communities to be safe, and our residents to feel safe."

As the investigation continues, officers from the Community Impact Team will be hosting ‘Drop It's’ around the town, where residents will be able to get home and personal security advice and speak to local officers.

Superintendent Mike Walker of North Yorkshire Police added: "We are committed to our communities and the multi-agency approach to policing is paramount in being able to produce results."

If you want to discuss issues in your neighbourhood with your local officers you can either make a request via the online reporting page on the North Yorkshire Police website, or you can call 101.

You can give anonymous information to Police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (12230075469).