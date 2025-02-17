Man arrested following reports of assault on woman in Whitby
Police received a couple of calls yesterday afternoon (Feb 16) from the public, reporting the assault on Langborne Road - it was also said that another member of the public intervened and was offered violence by the man.
The suspect left the scene, but was located by officers a couple of streets away and arrested.
Officers have already spoken to some witnesses who are assisting with the investigation.
They say the incident may have started on New Quay Road and ended around the railway station on Langborne Road between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.
Police are appealing for anyone else who may have seen the incident to get in touch.
Also, if you were driving in the area with a dash or cycle cam, please review it to see whether you captured any of the incident.
If you can assist with the investigation, please contact 101, quoting reference number 12250029113.