Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following tanker collision off Yorkshire coast

One crewman was reported missing at sea - the search was called off late on Monday. Solong was carrying 14 crew members - Stena Immaculate was carrying 23. (photo: Getty Images)

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel in the North Sea, off the coast of Grimsby.

The collision between the Solong container ship and the Stena Immaculate tanker occurred at 9.48am on Monday morning (March 11).

A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

In total, 36 mariners were rescued from the two vessels, however despite extensive searches, one crew member from the Solong remains unaccounted for.

Humberside Police has confirmed that a criminal investigation has commenced into the cause of the collision and they are working in collaboration with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch are also undertaking a parallel preliminary assessment to establish the causes of the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson said: “Humberside Police have taken primacy for the investigation of any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels.

“Extensive work has already been carried out, and we are working closely with our partners to understand what happened, and to provide support to all of those affected.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision, this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing crew member, and I have appointed Family Liaison Officers to make contact and provide support to the family.

“The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”