Tanker collision: Yorkshire coast calls for ‘huge efforts’ to mitigate potentially lethal environmental impacts

Fire and rescue services attend after a collision between oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate and the cargo vessel MV Solong off the coast of the Humber Estuary. Photo by Lee Whitaker/Getty Images

The North Sea tanker collision has left the Yorkshire coast concerned about a potentially devastating environmental situation with calls for a ‘huge response’ to mitigate impacts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses, environmental groups, and politicians have warned about lethal consequences for wildlife from the North Sea tanker collision on Monday March 10, which involved a ship carrying jet fuel for the US Air Force and another vessel that could have been carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide.

This morning (Mar 11), it was still unknown whether fires onboard had been successfully put out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts are seeking to assess the ecological implications, which will be affected not only by the ships’ cargo and the immediate emergency response but also by weather conditions and the scale and speed of salvage operations.

The coastguard said an assessment of “any required counter pollution response” was currently ongoing.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Joe Redfern, the manager of the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, said: “We wish any with injuries a speedy recovery.

“As we have experienced pollution-related mass mortality incidents along this coast in the past, we will be watching how things progress with a keen eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our communities along the north east coastline rely on healthy seas.

“As this disaster progresses, we hope huge efforts are made to reduce any damage to the environment as much as possible.”

On Monday evening, Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said she was “very concerned about the collision” and expressed her gratitude to emergency services on the scene “and in particular the RNLI volunteers in attendance”.

She noted: “At the moment it is too early to say anything further except to add that I’m thinking of everyone affected by this incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust warned of “a huge threat to wildlife” on the large stretches of coast bordering the North Sea that it protects.

The organisation said it was deeply concerned about the potential impact that resulting pollution could have on “internationally important seabird colonies, grey seals and the wealth of other marine life such as harbour porpoise, fish, and minke whale that live beneath the waves”.

North Yorkshire Council was asked to comment on the situation and what plans it had in place as well as advice it could give to concerned residents and businesses on the coast.

The council directed the LDRS to the Department for Transport which has also been contacted for a comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rich Maw, who represents Weaponness and Ramshill in Scarborough, said he had written to NYC’s corporate director for environment regarding the collision.

The independent councillor said: “Local fishers are rightly concerned this incident has the potential to devastate a long-established traditional fishery along the Yorkshire coast, which could extend as far as here.

“NYC is currently engaged with the Humberside resilience forum and officers attended an emergency planning meeting yesterday with Humberside colleagues.”

Coun Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh, said he was monitoring the situation and was hoping to receive updates from officers of the North East Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority of which he is a member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time it was struck, the 183-meter Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks.

Crowley, which manages the ship, said its “priority is to protect the safety of mariners, and the environment”.

The container ship Solong’s Hamburg-based owner, Ernst Russ, said in a statement: “Both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire and 13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely shore.”

On Monday evening, HM Coastguard said: “After an extensive search for the missing crew member sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.”