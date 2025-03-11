Man due to appear in court charged with murder after death of 24-year-old in Scarborough

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Scarborough in the early hours of Saturday.

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (Mar 11).

Two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

The family of James Roberts has paid tribute to him today, describing him as “the most incredible man” who had “the unique ability to light up every room that he entered”.