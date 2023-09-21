News you can trust since 1882
Man to appear at York Magistrates Court after being arrested for drugs offences in Scarborough

A man has been charged with drug offences after being arrested by officers in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
By Louise French
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:54 BST
At around 3pm on Tuesday, September 19, officers on routine patrol received information that a man who is suspected as being linked to drugs was active in the town centre.

A plain-clothed police officer identified the suspect who was inside a pub on Hackness Road.

Police arrested the man who was charged with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs
Further officers arrived, and they attempted to apprehend the suspect who then pulled out a knife from his trousers.

Thankfully, the quick actions from the officers brought the situation to a safe conclusion and the knife was recovered.

The suspect was detained for a search.

Multiple pre-packaged sealed bags which contain what is suspected to be cannabis were found as well as a large quantity (over 60 in total) of wraps which contain what is believed to be cocaine.

A set of digital scales, believed to be used in connection with drug supply, were recovered from the man’s rucksack during a search.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A and class-B drug and possession of an offensive weapon and later charged with the offences and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 21).