Man to appear at York Magistrates Court after being arrested for drugs offences in Scarborough
At around 3pm on Tuesday, September 19, officers on routine patrol received information that a man who is suspected as being linked to drugs was active in the town centre.
A plain-clothed police officer identified the suspect who was inside a pub on Hackness Road.
Further officers arrived, and they attempted to apprehend the suspect who then pulled out a knife from his trousers.
Thankfully, the quick actions from the officers brought the situation to a safe conclusion and the knife was recovered.
The suspect was detained for a search.
Multiple pre-packaged sealed bags which contain what is suspected to be cannabis were found as well as a large quantity (over 60 in total) of wraps which contain what is believed to be cocaine.
A set of digital scales, believed to be used in connection with drug supply, were recovered from the man’s rucksack during a search.
The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A and class-B drug and possession of an offensive weapon and later charged with the offences and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 21).