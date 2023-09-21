Man to appear at York Magistrates Court after being arrested for drugs offences in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 3pm on Tuesday, September 19, officers on routine patrol received information that a man who is suspected as being linked to drugs was active in the town centre.

A plain-clothed police officer identified the suspect who was inside a pub on Hackness Road.

Police arrested the man who was charged with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs

Further officers arrived, and they attempted to apprehend the suspect who then pulled out a knife from his trousers.

Thankfully, the quick actions from the officers brought the situation to a safe conclusion and the knife was recovered.

The suspect was detained for a search.

Multiple pre-packaged sealed bags which contain what is suspected to be cannabis were found as well as a large quantity (over 60 in total) of wraps which contain what is believed to be cocaine.

A set of digital scales, believed to be used in connection with drug supply, were recovered from the man’s rucksack during a search.

