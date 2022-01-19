North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner urges you to join next online meeting - here's when
People across the county are being urged to get involved with North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe's monthly Public Accountability meeting on Tuesday January 25.
As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on customer contact and workforce planning.
Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible.
Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.
“They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.
“Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”
The meeting starts at 1.30pm and you can email [email protected] to submit questions in advance.
You can also question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.
What the meeting will focus on
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Succession Planning, Talent Management and the Promotion Process – Assurance of workforce planning to determine future needs of the Service, staff development and ensure long-term sustainability
North Yorkshire Police – Initial Police Contact/Response to Public – To explore the various ways in which public can contact the police, and how the police respond to initial contacts in north Yorkshire.
To watch the live broadcast
Watch online at https://bit.ly/PAM25jan2022
Watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/PXuOet2IVWY
Follow @northyorkspfcc on Twitter and look for #NYscrutiny