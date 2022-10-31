North Yorkshire Police issues appeal for information following criminal damage incidents in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two incidents of criminal damage in Eastfield.
Police are investigating a criminal damage incident at the China Garden takeaway in Eastfield at 8.30pm on Friday, October 28.
A group of youths approached the takeaway and ripped a large piece of guttering off the wall before throwing it at the window, causing damage to the glass.
Police are also investigating an incident where a window of a house on Gouldings Close was smashed at 4am on Saturday, October 29.
An unknown carried out the criminal damage before fleeing the area.
If you have any information regarding either incident, email paul.o'[email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Paul O'Neill.