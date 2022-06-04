The crash occurred shortly before 11pm on Friday night on Seamer Road while the van was responding to an emergency call.

North Yorkshire Police said: "A police vehicle collided with a house in Scarborough while on route to an emergency report.

"It happened on Seamer Road at around 10.50pm on Friday. The Ford Transit Connect van struck the house causing damage to a corner of the property.

Seamer Road

"The homeowner was not injured, and the two officers in the van were unharmed.

"Temporary accommodation has been found for the homeowner to allow structural engineers to assess the house.

"The police vehicle, which sustained front end damage, has been recovered while collision investigators continue to work at the scene.

"Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-03062022-0540 when providing details.