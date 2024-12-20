'One in a million': Family of James Hitchcock pay tribute to former Bridlington Town goalkeeper

James Hitchcock

The family of former Bridlington Town goalkeeper have paid tribute to a much-loved father, son, and husband, after he died following a serious assault at York Train Station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hitchcock, 32, was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was seriously assaulted just before 9pm on December 15.

He died in hospital on December 18 with his family at his bedside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family paid tribute to him in a statement which read: “Our hearts are broken. We still cannot comprehend the events that have taken place.

“James was one in a million, the life and soul of the party and did not deserve to be taken from us so soon and under such cruel circumstances.

“His memory will live on in the life of his beautiful baby boy.

“We would ask for our family’s privacy to be respected at this time whilst we process the loss of our beloved James.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenzie Dicicco, 22, of Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with murder and affray and was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter said: “Our specialist officers are continuing to support James’ family and friends following this tragic and horrific incident.

“We continue to urge witnesses, or anyone with information, who is yet to speak to officers to get in touch by texting 61016, or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 617 of 15 December.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”