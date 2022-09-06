News you can trust since 1882
Police close Whitby Pier after man's body found

North Yorkshire Police have closed Whitby Pier after a man’s body was found today.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:20 pm

A statement read: “The body of a man has been found in Whitby and we're asking members of the public to stay away from the pier while we deal with the incident.

"The pier has been closed at Henrietta Street and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”

Whitby Pier and Harbour entrance

No further details about whether the circumstances are suspicious have yet been released.