Police investigations into unexplained deaths of two men in Scarborough continue

At this time there is no suggestion that there is any risk to the wider community and the North Yorhisre Police enquiries so far have not led to any change in this position.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an update today (May 30) following the unexplained deaths of two men in the Newby area.

Searches are continuing at properties in Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough today and a police presence will remain at the scene over the weekend until all work at the properties has been completed.

Emergency services are working at two adjoining properties in Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough following the unexplained deaths of two men in separate homes.

On Monday May 26, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man at his home in Gatesgarth Close.

Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on May 21 when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances that led to their deaths and the cause.

At this stage it is not known how the men died and both deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time.

North Yorkshire Police have released this statement: “As emergency services work to establish the circumstances and the cause of their deaths, and as a precautionary measure, two adjoining properties have been evacuated and the residents are being provided with alternative accommodation.

“A scene guard and cordon remain in place while a full search and examination of the scene is carried out along with tests to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have contributed to their deaths. Tests are also due to be carried out to help determine the cause of their deaths.

“North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and police officers are carrying out a specialist search of the property and members of the public may see officers in full protective clothing and specialist equipment at the scene. This is a precautionary measure until we know more about how the men died.

“We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time. The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased’s homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.

“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.

“Our thanks go to local residents for their patience and understanding while we work at the scene.”