Shortly after midnight, at about 12.30am on Thursday May 12, a man was reported to be acting strangely, making threats and approaching members of the public.

It is known that several people were in the area at the time, and officers urgently need to speak with them.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after the incident on Ramshill Road.

If you were in the area, or have any information that you can provide to police, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 4463 Robert Henderson.