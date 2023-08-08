As part of the patrols, key hotspot areas are being visited, with door supervisors and premise license holders supporting actions to improve safety and prevent criminality.

Sgt Jamie Lord of the Community Impact Team in Scarborough has spearheaded the operation, which also involves patrols with agencies who work within the Community Impact Team.

Sgt Lord said “Collaborative working has become key in recent years, and in this operation, we can structure the right agency to focus on issues which have arisen.

"This means that should there be a concern raised, then we will have the team available to problem solve.”

North Yorkshire Police has gathered data using Street Safe surveys on social media, and the information received has been used to structure patrols in areas where the public has highlighted they feel unsafe.

This means that there will be an increase of officers in and around the licensed premises on weekends and bank holidays.

Sgt Lord added "We want people to be able to go a have a meal and follow on with some drinks, or just go out to enjoy themselves, without the threat of ASB or crime."

The StreetSafe survey may be found at https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe

In an emergency, always call 999. Non-emergency information can be passed to police online at https://orlo.uk/eoeux or call 101.