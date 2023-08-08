News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Police launch operation to combat night-time crime in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an operation to target anti-social behaviour (ASB), personal crime and violence against women and girls (VAWG) in a multi-agency approach in and around the night-time economy of Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:05 BST
As part of the patrols, key hotspot areas are being visited, with door supervisors and premise license holders supporting actions to improve safety and prevent criminality.As part of the patrols, key hotspot areas are being visited, with door supervisors and premise license holders supporting actions to improve safety and prevent criminality.
As part of the patrols, key hotspot areas are being visited, with door supervisors and premise license holders supporting actions to improve safety and prevent criminality.

Sgt Jamie Lord of the Community Impact Team in Scarborough has spearheaded the operation, which also involves patrols with agencies who work within the Community Impact Team.

As part of the patrols, key hotspot areas are being visited, with door supervisors and premise license holders supporting actions to improve safety and prevent criminality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Lord said “Collaborative working has become key in recent years, and in this operation, we can structure the right agency to focus on issues which have arisen.

"This means that should there be a concern raised, then we will have the team available to problem solve.”

Most Popular
Read More
IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes...

North Yorkshire Police has gathered data using Street Safe surveys on social media, and the information received has been used to structure patrols in areas where the public has highlighted they feel unsafe.

This means that there will be an increase of officers in and around the licensed premises on weekends and bank holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Lord added "We want people to be able to go a have a meal and follow on with some drinks, or just go out to enjoy themselves, without the threat of ASB or crime."

The StreetSafe survey may be found at https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe

In an emergency, always call 999. Non-emergency information can be passed to police online at https://orlo.uk/eoeux or call 101.

To provide information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.