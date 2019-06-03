Police looking for witnesses after man seriously injured in crash near Malton

North Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash that happened in Malton last week.

The crash, between a green Volvo estate and a red Ford Fiesta, happened at 12pm on Thursday, May 30 on Kirby Misperton Lane, Great Habton, Malton.

READ MORE: Scarborough taxi driver "shaken" after being pushed to ground as keys and cars were stolen



A spokesman for the force said: "The driver of the Fiesta, a 22-year-old man from the Ryton area, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"The Volvo driver, a 54-year-old man from the Malton area, was treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the actual collision or anyone who saw either vehicle just prior to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for PC Chris Hudson or email chris.hudson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190097225.