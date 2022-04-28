Police penalise 10 offenders in action on Scarborough speeding and road safety

Scarborough Police caught 10 motorists for various offences in a traffic operation, including speed checks near a primary school.

By Steve Bambridge
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 9:22 am

A number of vehicles were stopped in various locations around the South Cliff area and Valley Road.

It took place on Tuesday morning this week, and followed residents' concerns.

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the Professional Development Unit (PDU) took part in a joint operation, based on community information, raising awareness of speed and road safety.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Photos of the operation courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

Officers carried out speed checks in the area of a primary school and engaged with motorists.

Man pleads guilty to knifepoint attack at Manor Road Stores, Scarborough

PC Evie Walters, from Scarborough's NPT, led the operation as a Beat Manager for the area.

She said: "This operation isn't about targeting motorists who are driving in the area, this is about keeping the roads safe, specifically around the school run."

Photos of the operation courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

Between 8am and 10.30am, 10 Traffic Offence Reports were issued for speeding and vehicle defects including no MoT.

PC Walters said: "We are always listening to our communities. When a concern is raised, we will always try to reduce the risk."

You can report traffic offences via this link to the police website.