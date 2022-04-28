A number of vehicles were stopped in various locations around the South Cliff area and Valley Road.

It took place on Tuesday morning this week, and followed residents' concerns.

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the Professional Development Unit (PDU) took part in a joint operation, based on community information, raising awareness of speed and road safety.

Photos of the operation courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

Officers carried out speed checks in the area of a primary school and engaged with motorists.

PC Evie Walters, from Scarborough's NPT, led the operation as a Beat Manager for the area.

She said: "This operation isn't about targeting motorists who are driving in the area, this is about keeping the roads safe, specifically around the school run."

Between 8am and 10.30am, 10 Traffic Offence Reports were issued for speeding and vehicle defects including no MoT.

PC Walters said: "We are always listening to our communities. When a concern is raised, we will always try to reduce the risk."