The bottles have been going missing from outside Danes Dykes Surgery on Scalby Road in Scarborough for more than a year.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Can you help with our investigation after a spate of milk thefts spanning over a year from outside Danes Dyke Doctors surgery on Scalby Road in Scarborough? We've issued CCTV of a man we'd like to speak to as we believe he may have info that will help the investigation.

The suspected milk thief