Prolific ‘Class A’ drug dealer from Whitby sentenced to five years' imprisonment

James Andrew Hardy

James Andrew Hardy, known locally as ‘Spunky’, pleaded guilty to two charges at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on May 23..

They were for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine (20 wraps) on 10 December 2020, and possession with intent to supply heroin (11 wraps) on 26 February 2021.

Although a separate investigation, there were clear links between Hardy, 37, from Albion Terrace and Teesside ‘County Lines’ drug dealer Emma Seed.

She was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in March this year for flooding Whitby with heroin and cocaine.

As with the Seed inquiry, the team of detectives from Scarborough and Ryedale CID were ably assisted by the Operational Support Unit who carried out detailed searches at various addresses and vehicles to recover vital evidence.

The Digital Forensics Unit also played a key role in securing the conviction through the analysis of telephones and other digital devices that were seized during the investigation.

Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Through this painstaking work, we were able to secure irrefutable evidence that James Hardy was behind a significant Class A drug dealing operation in Whitby with links to the Emma Seed county line.

“He was left with no choice but to admit his guilt and it is pleasing that he has been sent to prison for a significant period of time.”

DC Monty added: “We fully understand the level of feeling in Whitby against drug-related crime and the damage it causes within the community.

“We again thank residents and businesses for taking a stand against drugs dealers and reporting their concerns to the council, to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“The action we have taken in this investigation and others demonstrates our relentless approach to tackling drug-related crime in Whitby.”

Reporting information about drugs-related crime

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The signs of drug dealing can include:

- Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night

- Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

- Anti-social behaviour at a property

- Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

- Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes

- Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Get help for drug and alcohol addiction:

- North Yorkshire Rise– young people's specialist drug and alcohol service- freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – uk/service/nyrise/

- North Yorkshire Horizons- adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – org.uk

- Changing Lives- City of York Drug and Alcohol Service - 01904 464 680 - changing-lives.org.uk/services/drug-alcohol/york-drug-alcohol-support-services/

- NHS- uk/live-well/healthy-body/drug-addiction-getting-help/