Police area appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Scarborough on Wednesday September 6 between midnight and 8am.

This red Honda NTV 650cc motorcycle with the registration L214 RMB was stolen from outside an address on Columbus Ravine.

This red Honda motorcycle from taken from Scarborough's Columbus Ravine.

If you see the stolen motorcycle, saw any suspicious activity, have dashcam or doorbell footage, or know where the vehicle is, please email [email protected].

You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alfie Thomlinson, or pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.