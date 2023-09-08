Red Honda motorcycle stolen from Scarborough's Columbus Ravine
A Honda motorcycle has been stolen from Scarborough's Columbus Ravine.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police area appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Scarborough on Wednesday September 6 between midnight and 8am.
This red Honda NTV 650cc motorcycle with the registration L214 RMB was stolen from outside an address on Columbus Ravine.
If you see the stolen motorcycle, saw any suspicious activity, have dashcam or doorbell footage, or know where the vehicle is, please email [email protected].
You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alfie Thomlinson, or pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Reference number 12230168256.