Road closed after car collides with lamp post on Stepney Road, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a lamp post in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 13).
By Louise Perrin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST

Police were called shortly before 4am on Sunday, August 13, to a report that a silver Seat Leon had collided with a lamp post on Stepney Road.

The collision resulted in a lot of debris, as it appeared that the driver had collided with a tree prior to the lamp post.

Stepney Road was closed for a short period after a car collided with a lamp post
Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a short time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the collision, that they haven’t already spoken to, to get in touch.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving out of Scarborough town centre prior to the collision or who may have dashcam/cycle cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 12230151772 or email: [email protected].