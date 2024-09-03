Scarborough cocaine dealer back behind bars after being arrested on Barrowcliff Estate

Kyle Blades-Wilkinson

Swift justice has been delivered to a Scarborough cocaine dealer caught by police supporting the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ project on the Barrowcliff Estate.

Kyle Blades-Wilkinson, 23, was sentenced to five years and eight months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Monday (September 2) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of Class C drug Pregabalin.

He was stopped by officers while travelling in a vehicle on the Barrowcliff Estate on the afternoon of Thursday August 1.

Following a search, he was found to be in possession of wraps of cocaine and a ‘burner phone’.

Call data analysis from the seized phone showed he was calling known Class A drug users offering to sell cocaine.

Blades-Wilkinson was remanded into custody as he was already on licence for previous drug supply offences.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on August 3 where the case was sent to crown court.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation.

He said: “Organised criminals like Blades-Wilkinson are exactly the type of offender that the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ project is targeting on the Barrowcliff Estate.

“We are doing everything in our power to tackle such harmful criminal activity to give residents the chance to flourish with help from a range of community partners.

“There will be no let-up from a policing point of view. Those involved in drug dealing and other organised crime in our area know what to expect from us.”

For more information on Barrowcliff Clear, Hold, Build project click here.