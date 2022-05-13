Daniel (Danny) Exley, 37, of Alderley Edge in Cheshire, appeared at Chester County Court charged with rape and sexual assault.

He had denied the two charges, which related to offences against one woman between June 26 and 29 2020, but was found guilty.

Detective Constable Catherine Hudson, of Cheshire Constabulary, who led the investigation, said: “Exley is a dangerous predator who took advantage of the woman at a time of vulnerability.

Danny Exley has played football for Scarborough Athletic and several local clubs.

“The fact that he made his victim endure a trial and recount what he did to her was extremely distressing, but thanks to the bravery and courage that she has shown Exley is now behind bars.

“The sentence handed to him reflects the severity of his crimes and I hope that this conviction sends a clear message that Cheshire Constabulary takes all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and will do all that we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Exley played in just five matches for Athletic, in 2007-08, joining from North Ferriby United. He scored one goal and was booked once.

He also played for Bridlington Town, Pickering Town, and various Saturday and Sunday League clubs in Scarborough including Edgehill, Trafalgar and Seamer. He was still on the books of one club this season.