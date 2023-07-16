The old Cumberland Hotel on fire

The force said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire at a disused hotel in Scarborough.

"North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident on Belmont Road just after 1am in the early hours of Sunday 16 July. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are working to extinguish the fire. As a safety precaution, buildings either side of the property have been evacuated.

"The road has been closed to protect members of the public and to allow emergency services to work at the scene. There are no reports of casualties at this time, however, until the building has been searched, this cannot be confirmed. Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you.

"Local residents in the area of the fire should keep their windows and doors closed due to the large plume of smoke from the fire.”