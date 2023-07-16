News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough hotel fire: Search for casualties underway after major fire at hotel on the Yorkshire coast

North Yorkshire Police and firefighters are searching a former Scarborough hotel for casualties after a major fire broke out just after 1am this morning.
Grace Newton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST
The old Cumberland Hotel on fireThe old Cumberland Hotel on fire
The old Cumberland Hotel on fire

The force said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire at a disused hotel in Scarborough.

"North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident on Belmont Road just after 1am in the early hours of Sunday 16 July. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are working to extinguish the fire. As a safety precaution, buildings either side of the property have been evacuated.

"The road has been closed to protect members of the public and to allow emergency services to work at the scene. There are no reports of casualties at this time, however, until the building has been searched, this cannot be confirmed. Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you.

"Local residents in the area of the fire should keep their windows and doors closed due to the large plume of smoke from the fire.”

The building is the former Granville Lodge Hotel, which was later known as Marine Residence until its closure in 2020. Last December, a fire broke out at the site, after which police discovered a large cannabis farm inside and evidence people had been living there to tend to the plants. The cause of the fire was deemed to be an electrical fault.