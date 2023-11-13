Scarborough man arrested following police appeal to find four men for separate incidents
Wanted 38-year-old Scarborough man Mark Adrian Rathmell has been arrested.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal at the end of October to find him and three other men wanted in connection with separate investigations.
Police thank everyone who shared their appeal.