North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault on Newborough at about 9pm on Saturday September 17.

The victim, aged in his 50s and from Hull, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Although the man has yet to be formally identified, he has been named locally as Peter Houghton.

Forensic teams at the scene outside a restaurant on Newborough where a man was attacked.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening. He has now been released on conditional bail while extensive enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I know this tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence.

“I would also ask people to avoid speculating about it online while our enquiries continue.”

The family of the victim are being supported by specialist officers, she added.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal attack on Newborough.

A murder investigation is ongoing and officers are urging a crucial witness who was at the scene to come forward.

On Sunday morning, an area of the pavement outside The Cockpit restaurant was cordoned off, with forensic teams at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Naughton urged anyone who was in the Newborough/Eastborough area between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday September 17 to “come forward as soon as possible”.