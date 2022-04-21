Oliver Anglesmith, 34, was loitering around a play park which he was banned from doing by a sexual-harm prevention order, York Crown Court heard.

The woman was at Manor Road park with three very young children when she noticed a man on a bike loitering in the play area, said prosecutor Charlotte Noddings.

“It was this defendant,” she added.

Oliver Anglesmith

“(The named woman) left the park and walked down Falsgrave Road. He came up to them and started talking to the children about watching his bike. He said he was ‘Ollie’.”

The woman, who was looking after the children for friends, was wary of Anglesmith’s intentions, said Ms Noddings.

“He said to the children, ‘Let’s go and play in the park’,” she said.

“He lifted one of them over the fence and he tried to do this to another child.”

Anglesmith started pushing them on the swing, but the woman told him to stop and said they were leaving.

“He said he would come with them,” added Ms Noddings. “She said no.”

Anglesmith then offered the children money to wash his bike, at which point the woman rang police. He was arrested three days after the disturbing incident on March 23.

Anglesmith, of Scarborough, was taken into custody and admitted breaching the terms of the sexual-harm prevention order but said he did not think he had done anything wrong.

He appeared for sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to breaching the order.

Ms Noddings said the order prohibited Anglesmith from entering any children’s play area and from having any deliberate contact with youngsters under 16 years of age.

In 2008, Anglesmith received a two-year jail sentence for sexual activity with a boy under 13 years of age. He was placed on the sex-offenders’ register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual-harm prevention order.

He breached the notification requirements of that order in 2011 and 2013 and breached the sexual-harm order on three previous occasions. This resulted in a three-year prison sentence in 2014.

He had 50 previous convictions for 85 offences including disobeying court injunctions such as anti-social behaviour orders.

David Camidge, mitigating, said Anglesmith had been getting help from various agencies in recent years and had finally found himself some settled accommodation, but he would lose his home if he were jailed.

Recorder Geraldine Kelly slammed Anglesmith for his “appalling” record.

She said his breach of the order was “very serious and deliberate” and that “but for the protective instincts of (the named woman), it could have been much worse”.

She told Anglesmith: “I have no doubt that you were hanging around that park (to make contact) with children.

“You sought an opportunity to talk to them and…to touch them by helping them over a fence, (which was) wholly unnecessary and wholly motivated, I am sure, by your perverted interest in children, in total defiance of that order imposed on you.

“The fact there was an adult with them did not deter you. You were trying to lure them into your company and in their innocence, they were none the wiser as you persisted trying to play with them.

“This was a determined effort by you to keep these children in your company and (away from) prying adult eyes. Fortunately, (the named woman) was able to see you for what you are and called police.”

Ms Kelly said she found it “troubling” that Anglesmith didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

“It seems you have no interest in changing your ways,” she added.