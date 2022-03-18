County Lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

During the week, police forces across the country worked together on a joint initiative to tackle drug dealers and safeguard vulnerable people who are exploited by organised crime gangs.

The latest week of activity ran from March 7-13.

Police across the county took part in a week of anti-drugs operations.

Police in Scarborough executed two drugs warrants.

The first address resulted in the recovery of suspected cannabis, drug dealing equipment, cash and mobile phones. A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The man was also arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Following questioning, they were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

At the second address there was nobody present when police forced the door open, but a search of the property resulted in the seizure of a suspected Class A drug believed to be a type of heroin.

Enquiries are ongoing in the effort to make arrests in connection with suspected drug-dealing activity in the area.

Scarborough police also arrested four people on suspicion of Class A drug offences following an early-morning vehicle stop.

A white Audi car was pulled over on Burniston Road. Following a search of the vehicle, suspected drugs and cash were seized.

The driver, a 39-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The passengers, a 29-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

Det Chief Insp Lorraine Crossman-Smith, who coordinated the week of activity in North Yorkshire, said: “Whilst we work all year to take drugs off the streets of North Yorkshire this week of intensification has brought some substantial results.

"By disrupting supply lines and taking those involved out of circulation we can make North Yorkshire’s communities safer.

“We can only do this with the support and information that we get from residents, so I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their community to call us on 101. We treat every piece of information as important.”

How to get help or make a report

If you are in danger, always call the police on 999.

If you are concerned that a friend or a young person you care for is being exploited or is involved in drug dealing, call the police on 101.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or report information to Crimestoppers online anonymously

Visit the Fearless website – it provides advice and information for young people.

For information about drugs visit the FRANK website HEREIf you are concerned about a child or young person, you can also contact the NSPCC: call the helpline 0808 800 5000, or report a concern online HERE, or email [email protected]