Scarborough police crack down on car cruise and boy racers' anti-social driving

Officers have been using speed guns, number plate recognition cameras and community-reported patrol zones to target drivers across the town who breach Scarborough’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which has seen a reduction in car cruises in Scarborough.

PC David Flinton, beat manager for Scarborough North Bay, said: “We want people to enjoy travelling, visiting and living in our town. These patrols enable us to engage with those car enthusiasts who might not know about the PSPO and cause anti-social behaviour in our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Council first introduced a car cruise ban in 2017, which were previously a common sight across the town’s seafront. However, relations between motoring clubs and authorities soured after £50,000 worth of damage was caused to Royal Albert Drive following a meet.

North Yorkshire Police patrolled the seafront last summer after reports of street racing.

The then newly resurfaced road was left shredded with melted rubber stuck to the tarmac near the Oasis Cafe after a driver ‘burnt out’ their tyres; the driver was later prosecuted.

North Yorkshire Police said they receive an increase in reports during the summer months and that their Neighbourhood Policing Team has been engaging with small groups of car enthusiasts on recent patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, a group of boy racers were fined after being caught street racing on the seafront and some had adapted their cars to spit flames from the exhaust.

In September 2021, Scarborough Council voted to extend the PSPO banning car cruises for a further three years.

Damage worth £50,000 was caused to Royal Albert Drive following a car cruise event.

It bans any driver in a group of two or more who poses a risk to other road users, play loud music or take part in anti-social behaviour – with fines of up to £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned events with written permission from the authorities can still take place – such as the Goldwings Light Parade.

During a consultation ahead of the ban, Scarborough Council received mixed responses with 50 per cent opposing and 48 per cent in favour of the proposals, however, the majority of responses from residents in the borough approved of the plans.