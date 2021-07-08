Scarborough police say 17-year-old boy under investigation after shops receive hoax bomb threats

Police in Scarborough are investigating a series of hoax bomb threats.

By Corinne Macdonald
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:05 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:31 am

Local officers are aware of a number of business in the town receiving hoax bomb threats.

"Officers are working with partner agencies in the area to safeguard the boy and prevent further incidents."

Police in Scarborough stock image. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

If anyone does receive hoax bomb threat letters, please report it to the police by dialling 101.