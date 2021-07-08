Coroner's appeal: Police seek next of kin of Scarborough woman
Police officers are working on behalf of the coroner to locate family members of a woman who died in Scarborough.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:31 am
Ysanna Lytollis, 51, died at her home address in Scarborough on July 5 2021.
No next of kin have been identified, although it is believed she had a son.
Anyone who believes they are related to Ysanna, or can offer contact details (such as an address or phone number) of a relative, is asked to contact Su Gregson, coroners officer, on 01609 643168.