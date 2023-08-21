Scarborough road cordoned off after person falls under bus as police, fire service and ambulances called to help

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the incident (Image Supplied)

Firefighters responded to the incident on Westborough, Scarborough at 12.04pm on Saturday (August 19), after being called by police.

The elderly casualty had collapsed and fallen partially under a stationery bus, becoming stuck between the tyre and a high kerb.

Fire crew provided first aid to the casualty, including oxygen therapy, then assisted paramedics on their arrival by providing crew power to lift casualty onto a stretcher and into a road Ambulance for transport to hospital.

Later in the day at 5.03pm on Scarborough Road, Rillington, crew from Malton assisted Police with scene safety following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

No persons were trapped and crews cleaned up the fuel spillage on road and administered oxygen to one of the people involved.

Casualties were left in the hands of the paramedics when they arrived.

At 5.16pm, also on Saturday in Cayton, Scarborough and Sherburn crews attended a crop sprayer on fire in a barn.