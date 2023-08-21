News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Scarborough road cordoned off after person falls under bus as police, fire service and ambulances called to help

Crew from Scarborough Fire Station were called to the aid of a person who became stuck after falling partially under a bus in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the incident (Image Supplied)Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the incident (Image Supplied)
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the incident (Image Supplied)

Firefighters responded to the incident on Westborough, Scarborough at 12.04pm on Saturday (August 19), after being called by police.

The elderly casualty had collapsed and fallen partially under a stationery bus, becoming stuck between the tyre and a high kerb.

Read More
Appeal for information after man thrown through kebab shop window in Scarborough
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire crew provided first aid to the casualty, including oxygen therapy, then assisted paramedics on their arrival by providing crew power to lift casualty onto a stretcher and into a road Ambulance for transport to hospital.

Most Popular

Later in the day at 5.03pm on Scarborough Road, Rillington, crew from Malton assisted Police with scene safety following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

No persons were trapped and crews cleaned up the fuel spillage on road and administered oxygen to one of the people involved.

Casualties were left in the hands of the paramedics when they arrived.

At 5.16pm, also on Saturday in Cayton, Scarborough and Sherburn crews attended a crop sprayer on fire in a barn.

The barn was not involved in the fire and crews extinguished the crop sprayer using a hose reel.