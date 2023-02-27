It happened on Seamer Road at the junction with Spring Hill at around 9.50am on Thursday February 23 when a Fiat 500 collided with a pedal cycle.

Following the collision, the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision to get in touch.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please email [email protected] ,or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nick Simpson.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035557 when passing information.