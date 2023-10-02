Teaching assistant, 27, cleared of causing speeding biker's death by careless driving on Yorkshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jury at York Crown Court found Charlotte Hannah Crawford not guilty in relation to the death of PC Patrick Casey, an off-duty North Yorkshire Police officer, on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet in 2021.

Crawford’s Ford Fiesta was turning right at a junction on her way home to Selby after a shopping trip to Leeds when she struck 29-year-old PC Casey’s powerful Suzuki bike as he travelled towards her.

The Army Air Corps veteran had been part of a group of bikers, including his father and brother, who had set off from Hull to a meet at Squires Cafe in Sherburn,

PC Patrick Casey was 29

The jury agreed with Crawford’s defence case that the motorcyclist’s speed had contributed to the collision when evidence was provided that PC Casey had been travelling at between 85-117mph on the 60mph road.

Prosecutors had argued that he should have been visible to her as she made her turn.

A witness who was overtaken by PC Casey shortly before the crash was concerned by the group’s speed and commented on it to his wife, describing it as ‘unbelievable’.

PC Casey had only joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020 having left the Army Air Corps following a 10-year military career. He was based in Scarborough.