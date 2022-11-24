The 14th-century Michelin-starred pub’s thatched roof was severely damaged in the fire started in the roofspace on the night of November 24 last year and it has only just reopened following major restoration work.

At the time, police interviewed a man who had been in the area during the fire on a voluntary basis and he was released. Nobody has ever been arrested or charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now confirmed that he remains under investigation in their latest statement: “Investigations are continuing into the fire at The Star Inn restaurant in Harome which happened on 24 November 2021.

The aftermath of the fire

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately. A man was interviewed in connection with the incident and was released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”