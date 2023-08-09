News you can trust since 1882
The Star Inn, Harome: Man, 28, charged with arson after fire destroyed Michelin-starred Yorkshire gastropub

A man has been charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed one of Yorkshire’s most famous pubs.
Grace Newton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST

The 28-year-old from Helmsley will appear in court later this month to face a charge of committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered at The Star Inn at Harome in November 2021.

The Grade II-listed 14th-century pub in the North York Moors suffered over £2million worth of damage in the fire, which destroyed its thatched roof.

The Michelin-starred restaurant is owned by Andrew Pern, the chef from Whitby who has built up a hospitality empire in Yorkshire.

The pub was closed for around a year for repairs but has now re-opened.